Tarique, Fakhrul, 3 other BNP leaders relieved from charges of assaulting AB Siddique

A Dhaka court today relieved BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and three other leaders from a case filed over assaulting Bangladesh Jononetri Parishad President AB Siddique in Dhaka's Bangsal in 2019.

The others are BNP leaders Mahmud Chowdhury, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order after their lawyer Syed Zaynul Abedin Meshbab submitted an application, saying that AB Siddique was absent from the courtroom for 24 consecutive dates.

Moreover, the lawyer came to know that AB Siddique, the complainant, died earlier. So, the case should be dismissed and the accused be relieved of the charges of the case.

On April 30 of 2019, AB Siddique filed the case against Tarique and four others for their alleged involvement with such offences.

In his complaint, AB Siddique alleged that a group of unknown BNP leaders and activists stopped him on his way to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court and threatened him to withdraw all the cases filed by him against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Tarique, Fakhrul and several other BNP leaders.

They also assaulted him and tore down his "Mujib coat", saying that they did this as per the instruction of the BNP leaders mentioned above, he claimed.

Bangladesh Jononetri Parishad is a pro-Awami League organisation.