Taqi murder: Key accused, who is relative of Ajmeri Osman, arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another suspect in connection with Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder case in Narayanganj this morning.

Arrestee Abdullah Al Mamun alias Jamai Mamun was arrested from a bus on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, said Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of RAB-11.

Mamun is a relative of Ajmeri Osman, son of late lawmaker AKM Nasim Osman and nephew of former MP Shamim Osman. Ajmeri is one of the key accused of Taqi murder case.

The arrest was made based on the confession of other accused who were arrested in this case before, our Narayanganj correspondent reported, quoting RAB.

"Mamun was absconding since the murder took place. On a tip-off, RAB members conducted a raid on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway this morning, and arrested Mamun from a Khagrachhari-bound bus. He had a plan to escape to India disguised as fellow of Tabligh Jamaat," RAB official Tanvir said.

Mamun was later sent to jail via a court order in the afternoon, said Inspector Abdur Rashid, in-charge of the court police outpost.

With Mamun's arrest, six persons have been so far arrested in last one month after the fall of Awami League government.

Last month, RAB arrested five suspects, Shafayat Hossain Shipon, Mamun Mia, Kajal Hawlader, Jamshed Sheikh and Yaar Mohammad alias Parvez, who were directly involved in the murder. They are now behind bars after being interrogated, RAB said.

Among them, Kajal Hawlader gave confessional statement before the court under section 164 on September 15.

A draft RAB probe report, which was leaked earlier, said Azmeri Osman and his accomplices abducted, tortured, and killed Taqi before disposing of his body.

Jamshed was driving the car, in which Taqi's body was taken for dumping in the Shitalakhhya river after he was killed in 2013.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student of ABC International School, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya river the following day.