Taqi murder: Kajal gives confessional statement, 2 others remanded again

An accused in the Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder case gave a confessional statement before the court this afternoon.

The accused, Kajal Hawlader, was produced before the court after the remand and willingly agreed to give a confessional statement under Section 164, said Inspector Abdur Rashid, in-charge of the Narayanganj court police outpost.

The confession was recorded in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Haider Ali.

Earlier, Kajal was placed on a 5-day remand after his arrest by Rab last Monday in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, two other accused, Shafayet Hossain Shipon and Mamun Mia, were arrested Sunday night in Narayanganj city and were initially placed on a 6-day remand.

Today, they were place on an additional 3 days remand.

All three of them are known to be close associates of the Osman family.

A draft of a Rab investigation report, which was previously leaked, said that Ajmeri Osman and his accomplices abducted, tortured, and murdered Taqi before disposing of his body.

The report also said that arrestee Jamshed was driving the vehicle used to dump Taqi's body in the Shitalakhya River after the murder in 2013.