Taqi Murder: Azmeri’s relative arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) yesterday arrested another suspect in connection with the Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder case in Narayanganj.

The arrestee, Abdullah Al Mamun alias Jamai Mamun, was arrested from a Khagrachhari-bound bus on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, said Lt Col Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11.

The arrest was made based on the confessions of other accused who were arrested in this case before, Rab said.

Mamun is a relative of Azmeri Osman, son of late lawmaker AKM Nasim Osman and nephew of former MP Shamim Osman.

Azmeri is one of the key accused in the murder case.

Mamun was later sent to jail via a court order in the afternoon, said inspector Abdur Rashid, in-charge of the court police outpost.

With this, six persons have now been arrested by Rab in a month.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student of ABC International School, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya river on the following day.