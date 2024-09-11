Taqi murder: Azmeri Osman's driver arrested

Another person was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in Dhaka today in a case filed over murder of Tanwir Muhammad Taqi.

The arrestee is Jamshed Sheikh, 36, the car driver of Ajmeri Osman, who is son of late lawmaker AKM Nasim Osman and nephew of former Awami League lawmaker Shamim Osman.

Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11, said Jamshed was arrested around 4:45am from Dhaka's Mirpur area.

Rab arrested three people -- Shafayet Hossain Shipon, Mamun Mia, and Kajal Hawlader, on Sunday and Monday in connection with Taqi murder.

All of them are close associates of the Osman family.

They are currently being interrogated under the Rab custody.

A draft of Rab probe report, which was leaked earlier, said Azmeri Osman and his accomplices abducted, tortured, and killed Taqi before disposing of his body. Arrestee Jamshed was driving the car, in which Taqi's body was taken for dumping in the Shitalakhya river after he was killed in 2013.

Previously, Yusuf Hossain Liton, Sultan Shawkat Bromor, Rifat, Tayebuddin, and Simanta were arrested in connection with the murder.

Yousuf and Sultan confessed to the crime before a magistrate, but all five have since been absconding after being released on bail.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student of ABC International School, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya river on the following day.