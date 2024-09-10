Taqi murder: 3 associates of Osman family held, remanded

Three men have been placed on remand by a Narayanganj court in connection with the murder of Tanwir Muhammad Taqi.

The arrestees are Shafayet Hossain Shipon, Mamun Mia, and Kajal Hawlader.

They are close associates of the Osman family.

Their names were on the list of a leaked Rab investigation alongside Azmeri Osman, son of the late Nasim Osman.

Rab-11 conducted a drive on Sunday night, arresting Shipon and Mamun from Chashara and Kalir Bazar in Narayanganj city, and Kajal from Dhanmondi in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

Rab produced Mamun and Shipon before the court on Monday, requesting a seven-day remand.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Shamsur Rahman granted a six-day remand after hearing.

Meanwhile, Kajal was placed on a five-day remand by Senior Judicial Magistrate Haider Ali this afternoon, said Inspector Abdur Rashid, in-charge of the court police outpost.

The three are currently being interrogated by Rab under their custody, said Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commanding officer of Rab-11.

Previously, Yusuf Hossain Liton, Sultan Shawkat Bromor, Rifat, Tayebuddin, and Simanta were arrested in connection with Taqi's murder.

Yousuf and Sultan confessed to the crime before a magistrate, but all five have since been absconding after being released on bail.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student of ABC International School, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya River the following day.

According to the leaked Rab probe, Azmeri Osman and his accomplices abducted, tortured, and killed Taqi before disposing of his body.