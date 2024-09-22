Tangail councillor arrested in student murder case

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a local ward councillor in cases filed over the killing of student Md Maruf during the mass protest at Sadar upazila in Tangail on August 5.

Tanvir Hasan Ferdous Noman, 50, councillor of No.1 ward of Tangail municipality, was arrested from the Baby Stand area of the district town around 11:00am today, said Additional Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Baset, also squad commander (Crime Prevention Company-3) of Rab-14.

After primary interrogation, Noman was handed over to Tangail Sadar Police, the Rab official told our Tangail correspondent.

Contacted, Tanveer Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Tangail Sadar Police Station, said Noman was later produced before a court this afternoon with a seven-day remand prayer in the Maruf murder case filed with the police station.

Later, the magistrate placed him on a one-day remand in the case, added the OC.

Maruf, a class X student of a local school in Tangail town, was killed in firing in a clash near Tangail Police Station on August 5.

Later, Maruf's mother Morsheda filed a murder case against 56 people with the Sadar police station. Noman is the number 16 accused in the case.

On the other hand, Emon, a student of a Degree college in Gopalpur upazila, was killed in firing in a clash near Gorai Highway Police Station in Mirzapur upazila on August 4.

Later, Emon's brother Sumon filed a case against 157 people with the police station. Noman is the number 19 accused in the case.