Tamizi sent to rehab again as he is not mentally fit: DB chief

Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque has been sent to a rehabilitation centre again following the advice of a medical board as he is not yet mentally fit, DB chief Harun Or Rashid said today.

After his arrest on December 10, Tamizi Haque was sent to the rehabilitation centre as the DB was not sure whether he was mentally sick or a drug addict as he was giving various incoherent statements, Harun said.

The DB chief said, following a Dhaka court order, Tamizi was produced before a nine-member medical board formed at the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital today.

As the medical board suggested that he is not mentally fit, he was sent to the rehabilitation centre again for further treatment, Harun told reporters at his office in the capital's Minto Road.

Earlier in the day, Tamizi Haque came to the DB office around noon and thanked the them for 'keeping him safe from psychological stress' and facilitating him with better treatment, instead of sending him to jail.

Tamizi Haque was arrested on December 10 in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for allegedly burning a Bangladeshi passport on Facebook Live. Tamizi also said various incoherent things on social media.

After his arrest, he was sent to the rehabilitation centre.

On November 16, Rab raided his house in Gulshan, reports UNB.

According to Rab, Tamizi was threatening to take his own life if he was arrested.

On September 18, Awami League decided to expel Tamizi from party for criticising the party and government on Facebook Live.