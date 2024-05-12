Taking tk 9 lakh for police job: Suspended, 2 cops now blame each other

Ratan Das, 22, was an employee of a cosmetic shop in Madaripur.

During a visit to the shop in December 2022, Tanjila Akter, a constable, offered him a job in the force.

As Ratan agreed, Tanjila asked him to apply for the post of constable. Ratan stood third in the physical test but failed in the written.

But Tanjila and her colleague Shahidul Islam assured Ratan of handing him the job in exchange for bribes.

Ratan's father Robi Das told The Daily Star, "Tanjila and Shahidul first took Tk 50,000 and then Tk 8.5 lakh more in phases. I had to sell our only land for Tk 6 lakh and took a loan of Tk 3 lakh more."

"But they did not provide any job to my son. For this, I had to submit a complaint to the SP office," Robi said.

When asked why he paid the money, Robi replied, "Tanjila and Shahidul acted like expert professionals, they visited our house three times in the name of verification, and took notes on a register. It all seemed legitimate. So, I just arranged the money, for a better future for my son."

"I have the footage of providing money," he claimed.

Upon receiving the written complaint, the Madaripur district police suspended Tanjila and Shahidul on May 9.

Md Masud Alam, superintendent of Madaripur police, told The Daily Star yesterday, "We have suspended the constables as we found evidence of financial transactions between the constables and the complainant."

Asked about the figure, he said they were yet to get the actual figure.

"The constables first assured the victim of the job in 2022, but failed. Then they assured him of getting the job done in the next exam, but failed again," he added.

"A departmental case will be filed against the constables now. Details can be known after further investigation," said the SP.

Contacted, Constable Shahidul said, "I am not involved with the embezzlement. I have been working in the district for the last six years and was on leave during the time of the incident."

"Tanjila is my batchmate and she once took a Tk 20,000 loan from me. As I put pressure on her to return the money, she just involved my name in the crime. I am innocent," he told this newspaper.

In response, Constable Tanjila said Shahidul knows everything about the crime.

"Shahidul invested a fortune on different sectors in Dubai and was involved with many other things. So he needed the money. He is now shifting the blame on my shoulder by spending all the money," she added.

Tanjila also claimed that she is innocent.