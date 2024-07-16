Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 03:51 AM

Crime & Justice

Take steps to stop cutting of hills in Sylhet: High Court

Staff Correspondent
Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 03:51 AM

The High Court yesterday directed the government to take necessary steps to stop cutting of hills and hillocks in Sylhet and thus protect natural echo-system and lives, properties and livelihoods of people living in the district.

In response to a writ petition, the court ordered the government to take legal action against those liable for cutting hills or hillocks.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the same time, the HC ordered the local officials concerned including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Sylhet to arrange continuous monitoring in hill and hillock areas in Sylhet so that no one can cut, destroy or damage those and to submit compliance reports to the court in every six months.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon issued the order.

