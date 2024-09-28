Take legal action if anyone uses photos with me for illegal advantages: Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today asked all concerned to take legal action if anyone tries to do lobbying and to extort money using photos taken with him at different programmes.

"Many people made requests to take snaps with me before and after i joined the government. Now I have learnt from several individuals that some are trying to take illegal advantages by showing those photos... while some others are trying to extort money. I have heard these. But, I don't know whether these are true or false. I strongly condemn these [acts]," he said in a video-message.

The law adviser asked all to hand over those involved in such misdeeds to police and file cases against them.

"Send the copies of the cases to my Facebook [account] and the pages of my friends. I will try to take action against it. No one from the government, nor I will tolerate any such work. I'm issuing a tough warning to them who have been doing such crimes. Don't commit injustice to the people of Bangladesh," he said.

He continued, "Don't use any of our names... restrain from taking extortions and giving threats by using our. Proper legal action will be taken against this."