Take firm action against muggers, extortionists: PHQ

Mon Nov 11, 2024 07:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 08:04 PM

The Police Headquarters today directed field officers to take strict legal action against criminals, muggers, and extortionists.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime and Operations) Md Akram Hossain issued the directive during a quarterly crime review meeting at the Police Headquarters.

He also emphasised intensifying the ongoing joint operations to recover illegal weapons and said those possessing illegal arms should be shown no leniency.

The additional IGP instructed unit heads to increase direct supervision to arrest fugitives and highlighted the need for effective measures to prevent highway robberies.

He underscored that there should be no negligence in providing services to those seeking assistance at police stations. He also urged police personnel to serve citizens with greater dedication to ensure they receive necessary support.

Metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs, and district police superintendents joined the meeting virtually.

