Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 11:13 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 11:16 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Taheri’s microbus attacked in Brahmanbaria

Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 11:13 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 11:16 PM
Photos: Collected

Islamic speaker Gias Uddin Taheri's microbus was reportedly attacked and vandalised in Brahmanbaria town today.

Taheri claimed that a group of madrasa students had carried out the attack in the TA Road area in the afternoon, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Taheri was reportedly on his way to attend a human chain in front of the Brahmanbaria Press Club.

The event was scheduled at 5:00pm, but it got cancelled over security reasons.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

When Taheri's vehicle reached

Taheri said, "When my car reached TA Road area, some madrasa students attacked and vandalised the vehicle. I have informed the matter to Sadar Police Station."

Contacted, Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said, "Taheri informed us of the matter but no written complaint has been filed. If we receive a complaint, police will take action subject to investigation."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জয়-পুতুল-ববির ব্যাংক অ্যাকাউন্ট জব্দ

এছাড়া নসরুল হামিদ, সিআরআই ও ইয়াং বাংলার ব্যাংক অ্যাকাউন্টও জব্দের নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বিএফআইইউ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

জুলাই অভ্যুত্থান দমাতে ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রামে ৪৬৩৪ রাউন্ড গুলি ছুড়েছে আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে