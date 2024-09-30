Taheri’s microbus attacked in Brahmanbaria

Islamic speaker Gias Uddin Taheri's microbus was reportedly attacked and vandalised in Brahmanbaria town today.

Taheri claimed that a group of madrasa students had carried out the attack in the TA Road area in the afternoon, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Taheri was reportedly on his way to attend a human chain in front of the Brahmanbaria Press Club.

The event was scheduled at 5:00pm, but it got cancelled over security reasons.

When Taheri's vehicle reached

Taheri said, "When my car reached TA Road area, some madrasa students attacked and vandalised the vehicle. I have informed the matter to Sadar Police Station."

Contacted, Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said, "Taheri informed us of the matter but no written complaint has been filed. If we receive a complaint, police will take action subject to investigation."