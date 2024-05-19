‘Swechchhasebak League’ men stab BCL activist dead in city

A Chhatra League activist was stabbed to death, allegedly by Swechchhasebak League men, after a road march programme in front of parliament on Manik Mia Avenue yesterday evening.

The victim is Mehedi Hasan, 18, a resident of Nurerchela area of Badda. He recently passed SSC exam from Solmaid High School in Bhatara.

Swechchhasebak League organised the road march on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day from the Institute of Engineers Bangladesh to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhandmondi Road 32 this afternoon.

After the rally ended, party activists were returning on foot and vehicles.

Md Chayan, Mehedi's uncle, said when a group was trying to cross the road in front of the parliament, some pick-ups carrying Swechchhasebak League men were not letting them pass.

Soon a clash broke out between the groups over this.

Mehedi was stabbed in his chest by two men who were on a pick-up, he claimed.

He was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 6:00pm.

Sajib Dey, inspector (investigation) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said there was a clash between two groups after a programme of Swechchhasebak League in front of the parliament.

A person was killed and several were injured in the incident. Police are trying to identify and arrest the accused, he added.