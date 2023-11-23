Swechchhasebak League leader stabbed to death

A Swechchhasebak League leader was killed allegedly by his rivals over previous enmity in Satkania upazila of Chattogram on Tuesday night.

The deceased is Shahadat Hossain, 32, of Chhadaha union, said police.

Shahadat was general secretary of Chhadaha union Swechchhasebak League, said local sources. He ran a bakery shop at Mithadighi Bazar. Police arrested one Md Tarek, 28, over the incident.

OC Priton Sarkar of Satkania Police Station said Shahadat and Tarek had previous enmity. On Tuesday night, when Shahadat was at his shop, Tarek went there and they had an altercation.

At one stage, Tarek stabbed Shahadat, he said.

Locals took him to Satkania Upazila Health Complex where a doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, locals caught and beat Tarek before handing him over to police.