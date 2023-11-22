Swechchhasebak League leader killed in Ctg, 1 arrested

A local was arrested after a Swechchhasebak League leader was killed at Mithadighi in Satkania upazila of Chattogram last night.

The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain, 32, son of late Md Yunus of Roazipara under Chhadaha union at Satkania upazila, said police.

Shahadat was general secretary of Chhadaha union Swechchhasebak League, and he ran a confectionery shop at Mithadighi Bazar, local sources said.

Police arrested Md Tarek, 28, over the incident, said Priton Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station.

The OC said Shahadat and Tarek had previous enmity. Last night, when Shahadat was at his confectionery shop, Tarek went there and they had an altercation.

Later, around 10:00pm, they locked in a scuffle and at one stage, Tarek stabbed Shahadat, the OC said quoting eyewitnesses and locals.

Locals rushed him to Satkania Upazila Health Complex where a doctor declared him dead, said the OC.