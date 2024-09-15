Swechchhasebak League leader held for 'anti-social activities'

A local leader of the Swechchhasebak League, along with two others, was arrested for alleged involvement in anti-social activities at his residence in Brahmanbaria town last night.

The arrestees are Abdul Qaium, 45, education and human resource affairs secretary of the Brahmanbaria district unit of the Awami Swechchhasebak League, Ujjal Miah, 30 and Maisha Akter, 30.

The three were taken into custody last night and sent to jail this afternoon, said Mohammad Mozaffar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

The arrests followed a call to the emergency helpline 999 by family members who caught him in a compromising situation. They were detained from a house in the Sarkarpara area of Kazipara in the district, reports our correspondent quoting locals.

Qaium was reportedly at the ground floor of his home, while his wife and children were on the fourth floor, the OC said.

After the incident, his family contacted authorities, and the police arrived to arrest the individuals involved.

A case was filed. They were produced before a court, which sent them to jail, he added.