Swechchhasebak League leader attacks BCL man’s house

Armed assault goes viral

A Swechchhasebak League leader and his cohorts reportedly attacked the residence of a BCL leader with sharp weapons in Pabna's Chatiyani village over establishing dominance in the area.

A video of the armed assault has gone viral on social media.

CCTV footage shows Al Amin Malitha, vice president of Pabna Swechchhasebak League, and his associates wielding sharp weapons while attacking the home of Jahid Malitha, a former BCL leader.

Jahid alleged they damaged doors, windows, and furniture, and attacked his family members. The attack is retaliation for his opposition to Al Amin's criminal activities, he claimed.

This correspondent couldn't reach AL-Amin despite repeated attempts.

Earlier, talking to other journalists, Al-Amin claimed Jahid provoked the incident. He alleged Jahid threatened people and his activists to not attend his political programmes.

A tense situation has been prevailing in the village following the incident.

Meanwhile, Jahid filed a case with Pabna Sadar Police Station on Tuesday night accusing Al Amin and six named and few unnamed people, said OC Md Rawshon Ali.

"We are trying to arrest the accused," he said.