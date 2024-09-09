Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 9, 2024 03:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 04:03 PM

Swechchhasebak League leader, associate hacked in Sylhet

A Swechchhasebak League leader and his associate were injured after being hacked by unidentified criminals at Sylhet city's Bankalapara area last night.
The injured are Manjur Ahmed, president of the party's ward-7 unit, and Rumel Khan, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam.
Speaking from the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he is being treated, Rumel said a group of criminals carrying sharp weapons attacked him while he was standing by the roadside during a power outage around 9:00pm.
"They later went into a nearby salon and attacked Manjur. I suffered deep wounds on my back and both thighs while Manjur's hand was almost severed," he added.
The injured were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. Manjur, being critically injured, was referred to Dhaka, said Soumitra Chakraborty, deputy director of the hospital.
The police are looking into the incident, said ADC Saiful.

push notification