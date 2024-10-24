Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Swechchhasebak League leader arrested in Moghbazar

Star Digital Report
Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:09 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 24, 2024 01:15 PM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch arrested a member of the central committee of Swechchhasebak League, who is also a journalist, in Dhaka's Moghbazar early today.

A police team apprehended the Sheikh Jamal during a raid around 2:00am, said Additional Commissioner of DB Rezaul Karim Mallick.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sheikh Jamal was wanted in multiple cases, according to the official.

Following the fall of the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Jamal had been posting various critical comments on social media, supporting the AL and opposing the interim government.

Jamal previously served as the organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারি চাকরিতে প্রবেশের বয়সসীমা ৩২ বছর নির্ধারণ

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের উপদেষ্টা পরিষদের সভায় এই সিদ্ধান্ত হয়। 

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনাসহ পরিবারের অন্যদের নামে প্লট বরাদ্দে অনিয়মের অভিযোগ তদন্তে কমিটি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে