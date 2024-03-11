Swechchhasebak Dal leader’s body recovered in Lalmonirhat

Police recovered the body of a local Swechchhasebak Dal leader at Nizpara village of Mahendranagar union in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila this morning.

Deceased Ferdous Ahmed, 40, was a resident of Anandabazar area of Khuniagach union in the upazila. He was the president of Khuniagach union unit of Swechchhasebak Dal, a volunteer front of the BNP.

Around 7:00am, locals found his body lying beside a road adjacent to Nizpara Government Primary School in the area, said Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Omar Faruk.

"Primarily, it is suspected that he was strangled to death. The cause of his death will be confirmed after autopsy," he added.

Police sent the body to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The victim's family members said Ferdous left the house yesterday morning to participate in a programme of his party. But his mobile phone was switched off since yesterday afternoon, they said.