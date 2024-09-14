Swechchhasebak Dal leader murder: Two suspects sent to jail in Gopalgnaj

A Gopalganj court today sent two people to jail for their involvement in connection with the murder of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal leader Shawkat Ali Didar in an attack allegedly by Awami League men in the district town yesterday.

The two suspects are Alimuzzaman Chowdhury, 50, and Sigar Sheikh, 42, residents of Gonapara area under Sadar upazila in Gopalganj, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Alimuzzaman Chowdhury and Sigar Sheikh were detained from different places in Gopalganj town early today for their suspicious involvement in the murder, said Mohammad Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.

They were produced before a court that sent them to jail this afternoon, added the OC.

However, no case has been filed over the murder till 9:00pm today.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies held a protest rally in the district this afternoon to arrest the criminals, who killed Shawkat Ali Didar.

According to BNP, the party's motorcade left for Tungipara after holding a rally at Bedgram intersection in Gopalganj around 5:00pm.

As the vehicles reached Ghonapara, 200-300 leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliates intercepted them and attacked BNP and Swechchhasebak Dal leaders. The attackers also vandalised 10 cars and injured at least 50 activists.

Shawkat Ali Didar, 40, the sports affairs secretary of the Swechchhasebak Dal central committee, was killed and 50 others were injured in the attack.