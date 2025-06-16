Swechchhasebak Dal leader, 2 others placed on remand over Bogura murder

A Bogura court today granted a 5-day remand petition to question District Swechchhasebak Dal leader and two of his associates over the brutal murder of a man who was killed for protesting his daughter's harassment.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order when police produced the accused before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said Court Inspector Mossadek Hossain.

The accused include Jitu Islam, 43, expelled assistant general secretary of Bogura District Swechchhasebak Dal, and his associates Mati alias Matin, and Shofikul Hasan, alias Biplob.

The victim was an auto-rickshaw puller in Bogura town.

According to the case statement filed by the victim's wife, Jitu and his cohorts forcibly dragged Shakil from his home and beat him to death in the Fulbari area around 2:00pm on Saturday.

Jitu had made a marriage proposal to the victim's 14-year-old daughter. He later started harassing the girl, prompting her father to protest, as per case details.

Following the incident, Swechchhasebak Dal's central leadership expelled Jitu.

Bogura Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hasin Basir confirmed that the victim's wife filed a case against 17 named individuals and 8-10 unidentified persons.

"We are working to arrest the remaining accused," said OC Hasin Basir.