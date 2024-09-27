Swechasebak Dal leader hacked to death in Rajshahi

A Swechasebak Dal leader was hacked to death allegedly by an Awami League activist in Mohanpur upazila of Rajshahi yesterday, said police.

The victim, Saddam Hossain, 30, was a former general secretary of the Ward-9 unit of the Swechasebak Dal.

Police said Saddam was attacked around 6:00pm in Bara Palsha village under Dhurail Union. His elder brother, Md Bulbul, 45, also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Abdul Hannan, officer-in-charge of Mohanpur Police Station, said Bulbul, a leader of the Krishak Dal, had a history of disputes with AL activist Eksar Ali over political issues.

Yesterday evening, the two men began arguing in front of Eksar's house. During the altercation, Eksar retrieved a weapon from his home and attacked Bulbul.

When Saddam intervened to protect his brother Bulbul, he was also attacked and seriously injured, said the OC.

Locals later rescued Saddam and rushed him to the Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Eksar has been arrested following the incident, and a case will be filed against him, the OC said.

Saddam's body will be sent to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.