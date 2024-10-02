Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:13 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Swecchasebak league leader arrested in Narayanganj raid

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:02 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 08:13 PM

Police today arrested Faysal Kabir, president of the Swecchasebak League's Bandar upazila unit, during a raid in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.

According to Torikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, Kabir was arrested in connection with an attack and vandalism incident at a residence in Musapur Union Parishad on August 5, reports our local correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Following his arrest, Kabir was sent to court, and a remand application has been submitted, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১০১৭

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ১৭৪ জন।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর সঙ্গে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের সংলাপ শনিবার

১ ঘণ্টা আগে