Swecchasebak league leader arrested in Narayanganj raid

Police today arrested Faysal Kabir, president of the Swecchasebak League's Bandar upazila unit, during a raid in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila.

According to Torikul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, Kabir was arrested in connection with an attack and vandalism incident at a residence in Musapur Union Parishad on August 5, reports our local correspondent.

Following his arrest, Kabir was sent to court, and a remand application has been submitted, the OC added.