Sutrapur Tanti League President Abu Sayeed arrested in student murder case

Police arrested Abu Sayeed, president of Sutrapur Thana unit of Tanti League, in connection with the murder of student Nadimul Hasan Elem during the quota reform movement on July 19.

A police team made the arrest during a raid in Sutrapur area around 10:15pm yesterday, said Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

According to the police, Kismat Ara, mother of the deceased student, filed the murder case on September 1.

The case statement mentioned that leaders and activists of different affiliated organisations of Awami League attacked the protesters on July 19.

The attackers opened fire targeting the protesters, in which Elem, a student of Sheikh Borhanuddin Post Graduate College, was shot in the left eye. He was rushed to Mitford Hospital where doctors declared him dead.