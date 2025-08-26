Suspected robbers attack police camp on the Meghna

Over 100 shots fired at law enforcers

Authorities set up a temporary police camp on a floor of this building in Jamalpur village in Munshiganj on August 22. Photo: Star

Suspected robbers launched an assault on a newly established police camp in Munshiganj's Gajaria upazila yesterday, sparking a gunfight between them and law enforcers yesterday.

The attack was carried out around 5:00pm in Jamalpur village under Guagachhia union, just three days after the police outpost was established to rein in robberies and sand lifting in the area.

Gajaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Anwar Alam Azad said 50-60 robbers, armed with firearms and crude bombs, came to the police camp on 5-6 trawlers.

"They fired more than 100 shots and exploded multiple crude bombs. In retaliation, police fired 24 bullets. Later, the robbers took off towards Chandpur on the trawlers," the OC said, adding that no police personnel were injured in the attack.

Locals claimed that the suspects were members of the Nayan-Piyas gang, who have long been engaged in extortion, robbery, and sand lifting.

Witnesses said 5-6 trawlers circled the outpost before the attackers lobbed crude bombs and opened fire.

OC Anwar said, "Guagachhia had turned into a safe haven for criminals. They would extort traders and extract sand illegally, earning Tk 50-60 lakh daily. With the camp now in place, their operations have stopped, and that is why they carried out the attack." He also said preparations were underway to file a case with Gajaria Police Station.

Authorities set up the temporary police camp in Jamalpur village on August 22 in a bid to contain such criminal activities.

The OC said police suspect that the firearms used in the attack might have been among the weapons looted from the police stations in Munshiganj last year.