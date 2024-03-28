Suspected robber killed in mob beating

A suspected robber was killed in a mob beating in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj early yesterday.

The deceased identified as Hiraj Mia, 45, of Sadar upazila, had 12 robbery cases against him, said police.

The incident occurred at Janjania Bridge in Goakara village of the upazila's Bulla union.

Locals said Hiraj was caught red-handed while committing a robbery and was later beaten to death by an angry mob.

Bulla Union Parishad Chairman Khokon Gop said, "A group of robbers were stopping autorickshaws and motorcycles on Janjania Bridge and robbing the vehicles early in the morning. When, the villagers got the news, they chased the robbers, and caught one of them. Later, that robber died after being beaten up by the villagers."

Lakhai Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Khair said Hiraj Mia was rescued and sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital in critical condition. He died undergoing treatment.