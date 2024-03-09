Suspected drug dealer hacked to death by rivals in Jashore

A suspected drug dealer was hacked to death by rival miscreants in Jashore town last night.

The deceased, Ramzan Sheikh, of Railgate Paschim Para area was accused in 32 cases, including 15 drug case, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting police.

Police and witnesses said rival miscreants hacked him to death after finding him alone near his house in Railgate Paschim Para area on Friday night and fled the scene.

Later locals rescued and took him to Jashore General Hospital emergency department where doctors declared him dead.

Dr Khandkar Rezwan Zaman, of the hospital's emergency department, said Ramzan was pronounced brought dead around 10:30pm.

There were stab wounds on his chest and back.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

His wife Popi Khatun said, "Ramzan had a longstanding enmity with a rival. There was a controversy over chicken farms which was why he was killed."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali Police Station Abdur Razzak said Ramzan was a notorious drug dealer who was accused in 32 cases.

"We have come to know that the murder took place due to a previous enmity. Police are working to arrest the accused," he said.