Suspect arrested for 'threatening' Barrister Sumon

Police have arrested Sohag Mia, who allegedly threatened to kill Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, member of Parliament for Habiganj-4.

Akhtar Hossain, superintendent of Police of Habiganj, said this at a press briefing this afternoon.

Sohag Mia, 32, of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar, was arrested by a joint team from Chunarughat Police Station, the Detective Branch of police, and the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The drive took place at a hotel in Sylhet last night.

During the press briefing, SP Hossain said an anonymous caller had informed Sumon via mobile phone that his life was in danger, providing relevant information.

Following the threat, a general diary was filed on June 28 with Chunarughat Police Station, and Sumon filed another GD with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka on June 29.

Sohag told police that he had issued the threat with false information, intending to extort money.

After Sumon became aware of the threat, he addressed it in a Facebook live video and filed a GD, sparking protests in his electoral area.

Fearing consequences, Sohag fled from Dhaka to Chattogram, then to Sylhet when he realised he was being tracked. He was eventually arrested in connection with a case.

The SP said Sohag was accused in fraud cases filed against him with Nabiganj Police Station and Rajnagar Police Station in Moulvibazar.

In response to the threat, district police assigned a bodyguard to Sumon two days ago.