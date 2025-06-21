Surveyor, headteacher assaulted in Netrokona

8 accused in land dispute case; 4 held, sent to jail

A case has been filed against eight people over the assault of a government land surveyor and a primary school headteacher in Netrokona's Madan upazila.

The incident occurred during a land boundary demarcation process on school property yesterday, said Madan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Debangshu Chowdhury.

Police arrested four of the accused from the area last night after surveyor Nasir Uddin filed a case with the Madan Police Station.

The arrestees are Golap Mia, Ambia Akhter, Fulessa, and one Babu.

According to the case statement, Ambia, wife of Golap from Sreedharpur village, allegedly occupied a land belonging to Sreedharpur Government Primary School and constructed a house on it.

In response, the school's headteacher formally requested a land survey to define the boundary of the school premises.

On Friday, when surveyor Nasir Uddin arrived at the site to carry out the demarcation, Ambia, her husband Golap and several of their associates reportedly assaulted both the surveyor and the headteacher.

The four were produced before a court this afternoon which sent them to jail.

OC Debangshu said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.