Supressing mass uprising: ICT probe body seeks info from public

The investigation agency of the International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) today issued a public notice seeking information on the crimes committed to suppress the anti-discrimination student movement in July and August.

The public notice was issued by retired Additional Inspector General of Police Mazharul Haque, coordinator of the investigation agency housed at 87, Comrade Farhad Road in Dhanmondi 11/A.

Necessary confidentiality will be maintained in this regard, the notification assured.

The notification called upon people to contact the ICT investigation agency's Dhaka office if they have any information, documents, photographs, audio-video clips, etc related to killings, serious injury, arson, looting, and other crimes to use those as evidence.

Various forces of then government and Awami League-led coalition parties, allied organisations, criminal individuals or groups have committed the crimes during the period from July 1 to August 5, 2024, aimed at suppressing the anti-discrimination student movement, it said.

People are requested to send the required information via email at [email protected] and mobile numbers 01711-905603, 01611-905603 (during office hours) of the investigation agency.

Over 50 complaints have so far been submitted to the agency and the prosecution office of the ICT from July 5 to August 5, for the genocide and crimes against humanity committed across the country.

The ICT began the trial proceedings with the issuance of arrest warrants against 46 people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday.

On October 14, the ICT was reconstituted with Additional Judge of the High Court (HC) Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder as the new chairman.

The other members of the tribunal are -- Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and retired District and Sessions Judge Md Mohitul Haq Anam Chowdhury.

On September 5, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam was appointed as the Chief Prosecutor of the ICT.

The government on September 18 reconstituted the probe body of the ICT with an appointment of 10 members to investigate the crimes against humanity.