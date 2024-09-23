Supporters try to snatch UP chairman from Cox's Bazar police custody

Supporters of Cox's Bazar's Pmkhali Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Abdullah tried to snatch him while he was in police custody in Sadar upazila this afternoon.

Joint forces arrested Abdullah, a local Awami League leader, on charge of firing on the students during quota reform movement, our Cox's Bazar correspondent reports quoting police.

Faizul Azim, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, said when Abdullah was brought to the Sadar Police Station around 3:30pm, hundreds of his supporters tried to take him away in front of the police.

At that time, police chased the supporters away and brought the situation under control, OC Faizul said, adding that some of the policemen sustained injuries during the incident.

The OC also said legal action will be taken against those involved in the incident after scrutinising the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the joint forces arrested Jubo League leader Shahabuddin Shikdar, accused in a sabotage and explosives case, in Jhilongjha union under the Sadar upazila last night.

According to information of the joint forces, Shahabuddin, a councilor of the municipality, is accused in several cases filed for extortion, drug trading, land grabbing, and money embezzlement.

Shahabuddin allegedly attacked the protesting students before August 5 and after the fall of Sheikh Hasina led government, he continued to carry out criminal activities in the area under the protection of his elder brother Imran Shikder, who is involved with BNP's politics.