Sunamganj students demand MA Mannan's release

Hundreds of students from different educational institutions in Sunamganj's Shantiganj today brought out a procession demanding the release of former planning minister MA Mannan.

The procession started around 11:00am and students blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj Highway for around half an hour to press home their one-point demand, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Under the banner of general students, students of Abdul Majid College, Textile College, Dungria School and College participated in the protest.

They termed the case and arrest against Mannan a "political rivalry" and demanded his prompt release.

Mannan was arrested on Thursday night from his house in the upazila in a case filed over the brutal clashes on August 4.

The next morning, he was produced before a Sunamganj court which sent him to jail.