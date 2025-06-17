Summon Hasina via newspapers

ICT issues order

The International Crimes Tribunal yesterday asked the relevant authorities to publish notices in two newspapers asking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to appear before it on June 24.

The tribunals issued the order in connection with a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising after the prosecution informed the court that despite drives at different places, the two could not be arrested.

On June 1, the prosecution formally pressed charges against Hasina, Asaduzzaman and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun for murder, attempted murder, torture and use of lethal weapons, among others.

The tribunal took cognisance of the charges and set yesterday as the next date of hearing, asking the trio to be produced before it.

Mamun is already in custody and was produced before the court yesterday.

The ICT also allowed its investigation agency to interrogate former DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam, former officer-in-charge of Uttara East Police Station Mojibur Rahman, and four others in the agency's office over alleged crimes against humanity during the uprising.

They will be interrogated between June 22 and 25.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, granted permission to the agency after a petition was filed from the prosecution regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, two crude bombs were hurled from a moving vehicle on the road between Curzon Hall and the tribunal building around 5:45am yesterday, said Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Munsur.

He said one of the bombs detonated, while a police bomb disposal unit later recovered the other unexploded device from the scene.

No casualties were reported as of filing this report. Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident.