Subrata Bain's 3 accomplices sent to jail in arms case

A Dhaka court today sent three close accomplices of Subrata Bain alias Fateh Ali to jail in an arms case filed with Hatirjheel Police Station in Dhaka.

Subrata Bain is one of Bangladesh's most-wanted criminals, who is now on an eight-day remand in the same case.

The three accused are Abu Rasel Masud alias Molla Masud – another top-listed criminal, Arafat Ibne Nasir alias Shooter Arafat, and MAS Sharif.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Wahiduzzaman passed the order after Muhammad Aminul Islam, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, produced them on completion of their six-day remand in the case.

In the forwarding report, Inspector Aminul said all the three admitted that the arms and ammunition recovered from their possession are theirs. Moreover, they gave important information about the incident which was being verified. So, they need to be confined in jail until the investigation is completed.

However, the defence submitted an application, seeking bail in the case on grounds that their clients were not involved with the incident. They were implicated in the case for harassment.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and ordered to send the accused to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Subrata Bain and Molla Masud were arrested in Kushtia on May 27. Based on information provided by them, their associates Arafat and Sharif were arrested in Hatirjheel.

Following their arrests, Subrata, Mollah Masud and two others were placed on different terms of remand in the case.