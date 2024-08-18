Students in Rajshahi hand over Tk 18 lakh found on the street to police

A group of students found a bag containing Tk 18 lakh on a street in Bhadra, Rajshahi, and turned it over to the police this morning.

Police are investigating the origin of the money and will take further action based on the findings, said SM Masud Parvez, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station.

The students reported that they found the money around 5:00am in an alley in the Bhadra area of the city. Later, around 11:00am, they went to the Boalia Police Station to submit the money.

The money was handed over in the presence of Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Barakuthi Land Office Shamsul Alam and Army Warrant Officer Iqbal Hossain.

The OC said that the students had stayed in Bhadra overnight for security reasons and were returning home after their night duty when they found the bag in front of a student hostel.