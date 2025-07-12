Students protest in campuses condemning brutal murder near Mitford

Buet students protest at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University premises last night. Photo: Collected

Student organisations staged demos in Dhaka University, BUET, Jahangirnagar University, and Jagannath University protesting the killing of a trader in front of Mitford Hospital in old Dhaka and demanded punishment of those involved.

Lal Chand, alias Sohag, was beaten and stoned to death in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital on Thursday for refusing to pay extortion. A resident of Keraniganj, he used to trade in used copper and aluminium wires in the Mitford area.

In Dhaka University, leaders and activists of the DU unit of Chhatra Dal brought out a procession demanding the swift trial of the culprits.

A march was brought out from the TSC area around 10:00pm before ending with a brief rally on the roadside near the VC's residence.

Addressing the rally, DU Chhatra Dal President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos said, "The way Sohag was murdered in front of Mitford Hospital on July 9, while the killers celebrated -- we strongly condemn it. We demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice immediately. If justice is not ensured without delay, Chhatra Dal will announce tougher programmes to press for the trial."

Dhaka University students bring out a procession protesting the murder of trader in front of Mitford Hospital in the capital late last night. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology students staged a protest at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture late last night, demanding justice for the killing.

The protesters brought out a procession around 11:00pm before gathering at the sculpture, where they announced a five-point demand through a written statement.

Their demands include a prompt and impartial trial of the murder, immediate arrest of all accused and maximum punishment for those responsible.

They also urged the authorities to take strict measures against extortion and recruitment syndicates across the country and to stop the misuse of political identity to shield criminals.

Jagannath University students stage a demo in front of their campus gate last night. Photo: Star

In Jagannath University, students condemned the alleged involvement of Jubo Dal members in the murder.

The protest began around 9:30pm from the base of the university's Shaheed Minar. The demonstrators marched through the Mukto Mancha area, passed the university's main gate, and eventually blocked the busy Mitford intersection, demanding justice.

During a brief rally following the procession, the protesters denounced the ongoing violence and extortion reportedly perpetrated by activists of the BNP and its affiliated bodies, including Jubo Dal.

Jahangirnagar students protest on campus. Photo: Collected

At Jahangirnagar University, leaders and activists from several student organisations protested late last night, condemning the murder.

Students took out a procession around 10:00pm from the university's Bot Tola area and moved through various parts of the campus before ending with a brief rally at the starting point.

Participants included members of the JU units of Bangladesh Ganotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and other active student groups, along with general students.

[Our correspondents from DU, JU, and JnU contributed to this report.]