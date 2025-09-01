Students, locals clash over ‘assault’ at CU

240 hurt; 144 imposed; army, Rab personnel deployed

Students of Chittagong University rush inside the campus through Gate No-2 to take shelter as locals hurl brickbats at them during fresh clashes yesterday, after an earlier confrontation. Following the violence, section 144 was imposed in Chattogram’s Hathazari area in the afternoon. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Clashes between villagers and students around the Chittagong University campus have left at least 240 people injured.

The violence, sparked by the alleged assault of a female student, erupted on Saturday night and then again yesterday afternoon.

The authorities have imposed Section 144 in parts of Hathazari upazila adjoining the CU campus, effectively banning public gatherings from 2:00pm yesterday to 12:00am September 2. Army and Rab personnel have been deployed in the area.

Agitating students accused both the university and local administrations of negligence, alleging that their failure to respond promptly allowed the violence to escalate.

Students claimed that many of their peers residing in 30 to 40 private residential buildings near Gate No. 2 were trapped inside their rooms during the clashes and were dragged out by locals, beaten, and hacked with sharp weapons.

The photo were taken yesterday in Jobra village adjacent to Gate No. 2 of Chittagong University. Photos: Rajib Raihan

Yesterday afternoon, many students were seen leaving those lodgings with their belongings after the army and Rab arrived in the area.

CU Pro Vice-Chancellor Md Kamal Uddin, who went to the spot yesterday noon along with other senior teachers to pacify both groups, was also injured by stones as the clash erupted suddenly.

Dr Mostafa Kamal of the CU Medical Centre said at least 200 injured students received treatment at the medical centre since the clashes began. Many were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for better treatment.

After visiting CMCH in the afternoon, Civil Surgeon Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that of those injured in the clash, 77 people were treated at CMCH and 10 people were treated at Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, while 24 patients were referred to various private hospitals.

Many students sustained injuries from sharp weapons such as traditional curved machetes and locally made daggers. Others were severely beaten with iron rods and wooden sticks, while some were hurt by stones and brickbats thrown by locals.

Parkview Hospital General Manager, Md Zia, told this newspaper last night that seven students are admitted to the hospital, with one of them with a critical head injury. "Imtiaz Ahmed Sayem from the IR department is undergoing surgery."

Two reporters from The Daily Star were also injured when a group of villagers attacked them while they were covering the series of clashes.

HOW THE CLASH BROKE OUT

According to eyewitnesses, a female student of CU's Philosophy department returned to her mess around 11:00pm Saturday and found the gate locked. Despite repeatedly knocking, she could not get in. When her classmates arrived and requested the guard to open the gate, he allegedly refused at first. After a while of shouting and commotion, the gate was eventually opened.

As the student entered, the guard reportedly remarked, "Why are you coming in so late?" before shoving and assaulting her.

When the student informed senior students, the guard fled the scene. As news spread across the campus, more students gathered at the spot. By then, numerous locals had also arrived in support of the guard, triggering a series of chases and counter-chases. The confrontation quickly escalated, resulting in dozens of students being injured.

The situation was brought under control around 3:30am after army personnel arrived at the scene.

Villagers attack a student with sharp weapons. Students set a motorcycle on fire. Photos: Rajib Raihan

2ND ROUND

Following the overnight clash, tensions remained high on campus and in Jobra village adjacent to Gate No. 2 the next morning.

During a visit to the area around 11:30am, several hundred students were seen on one side of the university's Gate No. 2 area, while local villagers stood on the opposite side. Both groups shouted slogans against each other.

Sources said that on various CU student social media groups, messages circulated claiming that local villagers were planning attacks on students residing in private lodgings near Gate No. 2.

Around noon, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Md Shamim Uddin Khan, Pro VC Md Kamal Uddin, Proctor Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif, and other teachers arrived and tried to pacify both sides.

Suddenly, a clash broke out with brickbats and stones hurled from both sides. At least 10 students and Pro VC Kamal were injured.

After section 144 was imposed, a large convoy of joint forces arrive. Photos: Rajib Raihan

No law enforcement officers were present at the scene at that time. Locals carrying iron rods and sharp weapons chased students through paddy fields and roads, attacking them.

Md Saikat Khan, a student of the Bangla department who was injured, said, "This was a planned attack. And the law enforcers did nothing to stop it."

Sakhawat Hossain, a student of the journalism department, said, "Villagers attacked students with sticks and knives in the paddy fields. They pushed students off rooftops."

Students alleged that despite several hours of chases and counter-chases, no law enforcement personnel were seen in the area until 3:00pm.

After Section 144 was imposed, a large contingent of police, Rab, and army personnel entered the university campus through its main gate around 3:30 and proceeded to the areas where violence took place.

Students and eyewitnesses told this correspondent that the most extensive vandalism and attacks took place along Imam Bukhari Madrasa Road. Most buildings had shattered windows, and brick pieces lay scattered on the street. Mohathir Rahman, a student of the physics department, said, "After the night's clash, I returned to my room in the morning. Around 9:00am, I saw some local youths beating a student in front of my building, and the clash erupted again. I locked my door and stayed inside. Many families also live here with us, and they, too, came under attack."

Contacted yesterday evening, CU VC Dr Muhammad Yeahia Akhter said, "I'm in a meeting with joint forces to quell the tension. Sorry, I don't want to make any comment now."

An injured student jumps into a pond to escape the attackers. Photos: Rajib Raihan

Speaking on the issue, DIG of Chattogram Range Police Ahsan Habib Palash said additional police have been deployed on the campus. "A meeting is now underway with the administration, Rab, police, and army and concerned parties to restore order."

SP Saiful Islam Shanto did not respond to calls regarding the delayed police response.

On October 21, last year, there was a similar clash between students and local villagers, reportedly involving Jubo League and Chhatra League activists. That unrest, triggered by disputes over poor internet service, was resolved through police and local mediation.

[Our CU Correspondent Mahfuj Ahmed and Chattogram staff correspondents Sifayet Ullah and FM Mizanur Rahman contributed to this report.]