Students, cops, among 12 killed in Cumilla violence

At least 12 people, including two students and two policemen, were killed and over 50 policemen were injured in multiple incidents of violence in Cumilla's Titas, Daudkandi, Chauddagram and Sadar upazilas yesterday.

Of the victims, eight were killed in Sadar, two in Titas, one in Daudkandi, and one in Chauddagram upazila, reports our local correspondent.

Besides, at least 50 policemen were injured in various parts of the district, said police sources.

In Titas, two policemen were beaten to death at the local police station.

Witnesses said when local agitators tried to surround the Titas Police Station last night, police fired shotgun pellets on them in self-defence, injuring at least 30 people. Informed, the army reached the spot and rescued the policemen.

After the policemen were rescued, some people set fire to the police station and the market next to it. At that time, two policemen guarding the police station were beaten to death when they tried to escape.

The deceased cops were identified as Sub-Inspector Rezaul Karim, 40, from Chandpur, and Constable Mainuddin Liton, 42, from Noakhali.

In Daudkandi, a young man was shot to death by police in front of Daudkandi Model Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Babu Mia 21, a resident of Tujarbhanga village, was killed when he went to Daudkandi market.

Subsequently, when a crowd of agitating locals tried to surround the police station, the police fired on them in self-defence.

In Sadar upazila, six were burned to death when a group of protesters vandalised and torched the house of former councillor Shah Alam in Ashoktola, said Firoz Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

The victims, five of whom were teenagers, were part of the agitators who attacked the ex-councillor's house. They had gotten trapped inside when the house was suddenly set alight.

The deceased were identified as Ashik, 14, Shakil Hossain, 14, Md Shaon, 12, Rony, 16, Mohinuddin, 17, and Mahfuzur Rahman, 22. They were all residents of Ashoktala area.

Besides, the agitators also attacked and killed the security guard at the house.

In a separate incident in town's Talpukur area, another person was hacked to death when agitators attacked the house of former president of Cumilla District Cricket Committee Saiful Alam Rony.

The deceased was a student identified as Nafizul Alam Sami, 18. He was close to Rony and was at the house during the attack.

In Chauddagram, another student was killed in police firing when agitators started carrying out vandalism in the Bazar area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the afternoon, said sources at the local police station.

The deceased was identified as Jamshed Hossain, 20.