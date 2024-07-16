Students block Dhaka-Tangail highway, halting vehicular movement

Students of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University and different colleges blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway following an attack allegedly by BCL activists in Tangail town today.

BCL activists who from the morning took position at Shaheed Minar chased the protesters and dispersed them. A student was injured as he was beaten with an iron rod, our Tangail correspondent reports.

Several hundred students demonstrating for quota reform blocked the road around 1:15pm, halting vehicular movement on both sides of the highway, our Tangail correspondent reports from the spot.

Many more students from various colleges of Tangail are heading towards the highway to take position on the road.

Earlier, around 11:00am, the protesters were chased by the BCL activists while they were heading towards the Shaheed Minar in the town.