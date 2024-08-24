Student protests: Hasina, Rehana, S Alam sued over worker’s killing

The business tycoon’s two sons, Shakib Al Hasan also made accused in the case

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam have been accused in a case over the death of a garment factory worker in Dhaka during the recent uprising.

Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana, cricketer and ex-MP Shakib Al Hasan, Saiful's sons Ahsanul Alam and Ashraful Alam, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former state minister for information Mohammad A Arafat, and former Dhaka South mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were also named in the case.

Victim Md Rubel's father Rafiqul Islam filed the case at Adabor Police Station on Thursday, Inspector (Investigation) Mintu Chandra Banik told The Daily Star yesterday.

Other accused include AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, JaSad President Hasanul Haq Inu, Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Tarikat Federation President Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, and Jatiya Party (JP) President Anwar Hossain Manju.

The former and current police officers named in the case include ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, ex-RAB DG Haroon-ur-Rashid, former DMP chief Habibur Rahman and former DB chief Harunor Rashid. About 500 more unidentified people were also accused in the case.

According to the case documents, Rubel was shot on direct and indirect orders from the accused when he took part in a procession on Ring Road on August 5. He was rushed to the hospital with bullets in his chest and stomach. He died on August 7.

Hasina is also facing charges of ordering the killing of Dhaka Commerce College Abdul Ahad Saikat in Savar. His father Nazrul Islam also accused 126 others in the case yesterday, Savar Model Police Station chief Atiqur Rahman said.

The other accused include AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, ex-minister Asaduzzaman, former state minister Arafat, and former state minister for disaster management Enamur Rahman.

According to the case details, they ordered the Chhatra League, Jubo League, and Awami League members to carry out the attack.

Nazrul said in the case that his son was killed when he participated in the student-led mass uprising against "systematic inequalities" on August 5, the day Hasina resigned and fled.

According to the case dossier, Saikat was brutally beaten and shot on Mukti Road. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. OC Atiqur said they were investigating the incident.

Another case was filed at the same police station over the death of Malaysian expatriate Shraban Gazi, 20. Shraban's father Mannan Gazi filed the case against 85 AL leaders and activists, including Quader, Asaduzzaman, Arafat, and Enamur.

Protest victims' families filed nine other murder cases against AL leaders in different parts of the country, including five in Ashulia and three in Sirajganj.

The Ashulia victims were meat seller Lebu, 20, Maulana Sadiqur Rahman, Tanzil Ahmed Sujoy, Class VIII student Arafat Munshi, and BNP activist Mamun Khandkar. All of them were shot dead in the Bypile area on August 5. Their family members named a total of 78 people and around 1,200 unidentified individuals in the cases.

In Sirajganj, ex-MPs Jannat Ara Henry, Millat Munna, former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, and 461 AL men were sued in three cases on charges of killing three BNP men – Md Ronju Sheikh, a joint convener of Sirajganj district Jubo Dal, Jubo Dal activist Abdul Latif and Chhatra Dal activist Sumon Sheikh.

Their family members filed the cases at Sirajganj Sadar Police Station on Thursday night, OC Md Humayun Kabir said.

In Dhamrai, former Dhaka-20 MP Benjir Ahmed and 81 others were sued over the death of Ariful Islam Sader, 18, a student of Savar Cantonment Public College, by his father Azim Uddin.

In Barishal, the accused in a case over vandalising and looting the BNP office include former state minister of water resources Zahid Farooq, and former city corporation mayors Abul Khair Abdullah and Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.