Student murder on August 5: Former DAG gets anticipatory bail from HC

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to pro-Awami League lawyer and former deputy attorney general (DAG) Md Motaher Hossain Sazu in a case filed over the death of student Imran Hossain at Kutubkhali in Jatrabari area during the mass protest on August 5.

Victim's mother Kohinur Akhter filed the case with Jatrabari Police Station on September 1 against 297 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former law minister Shafique Ahmed, former attorney general AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court lawyers Tania Amir and Motaher Hossain Sazu.

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that her son Imran Hossain participated in the protest on August 5 and was shot around 9:00am when he was crossing Jatrabari Police Station. Later, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

Today, the HC granted anticipatory bail to Motaher Hossain Sazu till submission of the police report in this case on the ground that the accused is senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and he was not present at the place of occurrence.

The HC bench of Justice Mahmudul Hoque and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order of bail after holding hearing of a petition filed by Motaher Hossain Sazu seeking bail in the case.

Earlier in the day, the accused lawyer appeared before the bench for bail.

Barrister M Amir-Ul-Islam and Advocate Selina Akter Chowdhury argued for the accused petitioner.