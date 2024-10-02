Student movement organiser attacked in Narayanganj

Victim accuses Hefajat leaders

An anti-discrimination student organiser was attacked allegedly by leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam in Narayanganj on Monday night.

The victim of the attack, Jahid Hasan, 27, a student at the Islamic history and culture department at Govt Tolaram College, filed a written complaint with Narayanganj Sadar Police Station in this regard yesterday, accusing nine named and 15 unnamed people. Ferdausur Rahman, former president of Hefazat-e Islam's Narayanganj city unit and general secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh's district unit; and Kamal Uddin Dayemi, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh's Narayanganj city unit were named in the complaint, said Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Some 10-12 men started beating Jahid when he was at the city's Shaheed Minar around 8:00pm. He somehow managed to escape, sheltering himself in a private hospital next to Bangabandhu Road, said Jahid, also the publications secretary of Khelafat Majlish's Narayanganj Sadar unit.

"Ferdausur was a close associate of Shamim Osman. He attacked me through his gangs for protesting his anti-people activities and also threatened me several times," added the victim.

Denying the allegation, Ferdausur said, "I was in Dhaka on the day of the attack and was not involved."

Meanwhile, a protest rally was staged yesterday afternoon in front of Narayanganj Press Club under the banner of 'Anti-Discrimination Student-People of Narayanganj', demanding immediate arrest of the attackers, reports our local correspondent.