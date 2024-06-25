Student loses eyesight after being ‘caned’ by teacher

A seven-year-old madrasa student has reportedly lost vision in his one eye after allegedly being caned by a female teacher in Soroatoli union of Chattogram.

The incident, which occurred on May 25 at Tahfizul Quran Ideal Madrasa, came to light today after victim Ayatul Islam's mother, Spana Akhter, lodged a complaint with the upazila nirbahi officer's office.

According to Spana Akhter, her son was beaten for failing to prepare his lesson, resulting in severe injury to his left eye.

After the victim was taken to Pahartali Eye Hospital on May 29, doctors diagnosed extensive damage to his cornea, leading to irreversible loss of vision.

The family has expressed their inability to afford treatment in India, which was recommended by doctors.

Imran Hossain Shajib, Boalkhali UNO, said actions would be taken following an investigation.

Madrasa director Mohiuddin Mahmud Manik claimed CCTV footage showed no such incidents took place at the madrasa. He said the child might have been injured in a separate incident.

He said the madrasa covered some medical costs following the complaint.