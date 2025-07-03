Student jailed, hair cut off for 'criticising July uprising' on Facebook

Locals and students in Tongi cut off a madrasa student's hair and handed him over to the police allegedly for criticising July uprising on Facebook on Tuesday.

Tongi West Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Iskander Habibur Rahman told The Daily Star that the student made an objectionable post on Facebook about the July uprising.

Students of the madrasa and some locals in the area caught the student, beat him up and cut off his hair. Later, they handed him over to Tongi West Police Station, the OC said.

The OC added that the incident took place on the campus of the Tongi branch of Tamirul Millat Kamil Madrasa on Tuesday evening.

A case has been filed in this connection.

Saidul Islam, general secretary of the madrasa's student council, told the media, "We have handed him over to the Tongi West Police Station considering the demands and safety."

Principal of the madrasa, Hifazur Rahman, told the media, "Since the matter is sensitive, we have handed him over to the police in the interest of maintaining law and order. The police will take further action in accordance with the law."

OC Iskander told The Daily Star that the accused student was sent to a local court yesterday afternoon. Later, the court sent him to jail.