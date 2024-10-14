Student injured in Ctg protests dies

Kawser Mahmud, a BBA student at BGC Trust University who sustained critical injuries during student protests in Chattogram's New Market area on August 4, passed away last night.

Kawsar succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Dhaka's Combined Military Hospital around 10:30pm.

He will be buried in Mughaltuli of Choumuhuni area under Chattogram's Double Mooring Police Station, said his younger brother Sultan Md Naim.

Kawser lived with his family in the port city's Commerce College Road. His father Abdul Motaleb has a grocery shop there.

With his death, so far 10 persons died in the anti-discrimination students' movement in Chattogram.

"My brother was indiscriminately beaten by Awami League and Chhatra League men during protest in New Market area on August 4 morning. Although he managed to return home, he later fainted and was admitted to intensive care unit of Islami Bank Hospital in Agrabad. As his condition deteriorated further, he was shifted to ICU in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on September 22, and later to CMH," said his brother.

"He remained unconscious for 17 days. After he regained consciousness, he told the family about the incident. Both his kidneys failed sue to the beating, alongside other physical complications," Naim added.

According to the death certificate, Kawser Mahmud likely died due to acute urinary tract infection, severe kidney injury, and multiple organ failure, said Shahinuzzaman, a sub-inspector of Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka.

The actual cause of death will be determined through autopsy, he added.