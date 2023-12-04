Student found dead in septic tank

The body of a madrasa student was found in a septic tank of a mosque in Patuakhali Saturday night.

Police recovered the body of Atiqul Islam, 11, from the septic tank of Rahman Munsi Bari Mosque at Pakdal village in Baufal upazila.

Atiq, son of Sarwar Sardar from Jirail in Barishal's Bakerganj, was student at Fazlur Rahman Rahmania Darul Ulum Nurani Hafezi Madrasa.

Md Ismail, 18, a student of the same madrasa, was arrested in connection with the incident, said OC Arichul Haque of Baufal Police Station.

The victim's body was sent for autopsy, he added.

Following the incident, locals vandalised the madrasa.