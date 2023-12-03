Student found dead in septic tank

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Sun Dec 3, 2023 07:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 08:19 PM

The body of a madrasa student was found in a septic tank of a mosque in Patuakhali last night.

Police arrested one Ismail, 18, in connection with the death.

Police recovered the body of Atiqul Islam, 11, from the septic tank of Rahman Munsi Bari Mosque at Pakdal village in Baufal upazila.

Atiq, son of Sarwar Sardar from Jirail in Barishal's Bakerganj, studied at Fazlur Rahman Rahmania Darul Ulum Nurani Hafezi Madrasa.

OC Arichul Haque of Baufal Police Station said Ismail, a student of the same madrasa, confessed that he raped Atiq around 3:30pm on Friday.

When Atiq was about to inform the matter to the teacher, Ismail strangled him. Later, Atiq's body was left inside the septic tank, about 500 metres off the madrasa.

The body was sent for autopsy, he added.

Following the incident, locals vandalised the madrasa.

