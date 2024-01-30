Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:06 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:51 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Student dies in fire

Our Correspondent, Barishal
Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:06 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 30, 2024 10:51 PM

A diploma engineering student died as a shop he was working at caught fire in Barishal early today.

The incident took place near the city's Nathullabad Bridge. Several other nearby shops were also gutted, said fire service.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased -- Sajib Jamddar, 22, from Kalaskathi union in Bakerganj upazila -- was a fifth semester student of the electronics department at the city's Infra Polytechnic Institute.

He used to work part-time at the shop where battery-run auto-rickshaws are recharged, said Sabbir Ahmed, acting principal of the private polytechnic institute.

Md Belaluddin, assistant director of fire service in Barishal, said firefighters managed to doused the blaze in an hour.

Short circuit or fault in electricity line caused the fire, according to primary investigation of the fire service.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চট্টগ্রাম সমুদ্রবন্দর, পতেঙ্গা কনটেইনার টার্মিনাল, চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর,
|বাণিজ্য

পোশাকসহ ৪৩টি খাতে পণ্য রপ্তানিতে নগদ সহায়তা কমল

এটি চলতি বছরের ১ জানুয়ারি থেকে ৩০ জুন পর্যন্ত প্রযোজ্য হবে বলে বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে জানানো হয়েছে। 

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জেলায় জেলায় বিএনপির ‘কালো পতাকা মিছিলে’ পুলিশি বাধা, লাঠিচার্জ-আটক

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification