Student dies in fire

A diploma engineering student died as a shop he was working at caught fire in Barishal early today.

The incident took place near the city's Nathullabad Bridge. Several other nearby shops were also gutted, said fire service.

The deceased -- Sajib Jamddar, 22, from Kalaskathi union in Bakerganj upazila -- was a fifth semester student of the electronics department at the city's Infra Polytechnic Institute.

He used to work part-time at the shop where battery-run auto-rickshaws are recharged, said Sabbir Ahmed, acting principal of the private polytechnic institute.

Md Belaluddin, assistant director of fire service in Barishal, said firefighters managed to doused the blaze in an hour.

Short circuit or fault in electricity line caused the fire, according to primary investigation of the fire service.